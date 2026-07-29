Iran rejects Oman's proposal for joint management of Strait of Hormuz
Iran has rejected an Omani proposal for joint regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it unrealistic
Reuters DUBAI
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Tehran has ruled out Oman's proposal for regional joint management of the Strait of Hormuz, saying it has no chance of success, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday.
The US and Saudi Arabia are trying to pressure Oman to advance their "unrealistic plans" regarding the strategic strait, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Iran US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Oman Persian Gulf
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:14 AM IST