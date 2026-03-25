Iran reviews Trump's 15-point proposal, considers them 'excessive': Report

Iran on Wednesday said it had reviewed US President Donald Trump’s “15-point” proposal and found it “excessive”, Press TV reported, citing officials.

According to the report, Iranian officials said Tehran had conveyed through a regional intermediary that it would continue to defend itself.

“Iran reviewed the proposal and considers it excessive,” Press TV quoted officials as saying.

The report added that Tehran had communicated its position via a regional channel, reiterating that it would maintain its right to self-defence.