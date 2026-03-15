Iran's Araghchi tells France counterpart must refrain from escalating war

Iran's foreign minister told his French counterpart that countries must refrain from any action that could escalate the conflict in the West Asia, Abbas Araghchi said in comments posted on his Telegram account on Sunday.

This comes after President Donald Trump called upon various states, including France, to deploy vessels to help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran following -Israeli strikes on its territory.

About a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the strait, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman.