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Home / World News / Iran's Araghchi tells France counterpart must refrain from escalating war

Iran's Araghchi tells France counterpart must refrain from escalating war

Iran urges restraint amid calls for naval deployments to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil and LNG trade

Speaking at the Council’s session in Geneva, Araghchi described Israel’s recent strikes on Iran as “unprovoked aggression” and “an unjust war” that began in the early hours of June 13. (Photo: UNHRC)

This comes after President Donald Trump called upon various states, including France, to deploy vessels to help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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Iran's foreign minister told his French counterpart that countries must refrain from any action that could escalate the conflict in the West Asia, Abbas Araghchi said in comments posted on his Telegram account on Sunday. 
This comes after President Donald Trump called upon various states, including France, to deploy vessels to help secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked by Iran following -Israeli strikes on its territory. 
About a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the strait, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman.
  

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First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 3:45 PM IST

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