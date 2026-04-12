Iran's chief negotiator Qalibaf blames US for failure to reach deal
He said now is the time for the US "to decide whether it can gain our trust or not"
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Iran's chief negotiator to the Islamabad talks has blamed the United States for failing to reach a deal.
In a series of posts on X, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said the Iranian delegation provided "forward-looking initiatives" during the 21-hour talks, but the Americans could not gain Iran's trust.
He said now is the time for the US "to decide whether it can gain our trust or not." He didn't elaborate. But Iranian state media reported earlier that major points of disagreement included Iran's nuclear program and transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 3:53 PM IST