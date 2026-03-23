Monday, March 23, 2026 | 07:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran's exiled crown prince appeals to US, Israel to 'dismantle' regime

Iran's exiled crown prince appeals to US, Israel to 'dismantle' regime

Pahlavi appealed to Trump, Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime while sparing the civilian infrastructure

Iran's former Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

Image: X@PahlaviReza

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's Exiled Crowned Prince Reza Pahlavi on Saturday asserted that Iran is not the Islamic Republic, adding that the regime here must be dismantled.

Pahlavi appealed to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran is not the Islamic Republic. Iran's civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic's infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality. Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled."

 

He further said, "I ask President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue targeting the regime and its apparatus of repression, while sparing the civilian infrastructure, Iranians will need to rebuild our country. With the support of the US and Israel, and above all, the sacrifice of Iranian patriots, the hour of Iran's freedom is at hand. Long live Iran!"

Meanwhile, Kuwait has become the latest Gulf country to announce it is responding to missile and drone attacks. In a statement, the Kuwaiti army said the sound of explosions is the result of interceptions and called on people to adhere to the authorities' instructions, as per Al Jazeera.

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

'Will never forget your kindness, humanity': Iran thanks India for support

Brent crude, crude oil

Oil steady as investors weigh US-Iran threats to facilities, sanctions lift

US flag

Groups backing Iran may target American interests, US warns citizens

Asian markets

Asian shares slide, US yields hit highs as war escalates in West Asia

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's changing strategy on Hormuz raises questions about US war readiness

The Israel Defence Forces, meanwhile, said that they discovered several weapons in Southern Lebanon.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "DISCOVERED: IDF soldiers found an anti-tank missile post and weapons while operating in southern Lebanon."

Meanwhile, falling shrapnel has been reported in several locations across southern and central Israel after another round of Iranian missile attacks, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The UAE's air defences are currently dealing with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, and the Ministry of Defence confirms that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions, an official statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

West Bank, Tulkarem, Palestinian, Israeli airstrike, airstrike

Israeli settlers smash cars, set fires in West Bank as 4 killed in Gaza

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Trump is defanging Iran, bringing peace to West Asia: US treasury secy

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships

Iran threatens Hormuz shutdown over Trump's energy strike warning

sgted

A look back at WTO ministerial conferences since 1996: Key outcomes, agendapremium

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

How Ukraine's front line became a testing ground for drone innovation

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayOTT Releases This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayTMC Manifesto 2026UCL 2026 Quarter FinalRedmi 15A LaunchPolitical AdsPersonal Finance