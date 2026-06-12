Iran's foreign minister says Islamabad memorandum has 'never been closer'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says negotiations on an Islamabad-backed understanding have entered the final stages.
Reuters
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that an "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" for addressing the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran had "never been closer", but urged media outlets to refrain from speculating about its contents until it was finalised.
Araqchi said Iran would share all details with the public in due course, in what he called Tehran's responsible and transparent approach.
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Topics : Iran israel United States
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:23 PM IST