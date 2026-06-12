Friday, June 12, 2026 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran's foreign minister says Islamabad memorandum has 'never been closer'

Iran's foreign minister says Islamabad memorandum has 'never been closer'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says negotiations on an Islamabad-backed understanding have entered the final stages.

Abbas Araqchi

Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that an "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" for addressing the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran had "never been closer", but urged media outlets to refrain from speculating about its contents until it was finalised. 
Araqchi said Iran would share all details with the public in due course, in what he called Tehran's responsible and transparent approach.
  

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump accuses Iran of attacking Indian ships, says 'totally unacceptable'

Donald Trump,Trump

Iran's leaked comments on draft deal with US untrue, claims Trump

Modi Trump

Trump, Modi look to repair frayed ties in shadow of West Asia crisis

us iran, us flag, iran flag

US-Iran peace memorandum could be signed on Sunday in Geneva: Source

Elon Musk

As trillion-dollar fortune beckons Musk, how far behind are the rest

Topics : Iran israel United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook