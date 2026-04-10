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Home / World News / Iran's IRGC denies attacking Persian Gulf states, blames US, Israel

Iran's IRGC denies attacking Persian Gulf states, blames US, Israel

Kuwait has accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday despite the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war

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Kuwait's foreign ministry said the drone attacks "targeted some vital Kuwaiti facilities" Thursday night | Photo: Unsplash

AP Tehran
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 8:12 AM IST

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Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency denied launching attacks on Persian Gulf states on Thursday after Kuwait's announcement.

"If these reports published by the media are true, without a doubt it is the work of the Zionist enemy or America," the Revolutionary Guard said.

However, the Guard also launched repeated attacks on civilian targets in the war and could also be using Shiite militias in Iraq to launch assaults, providing deniability for Iran ahead of the talks.

Kuwait has accused Iran and its proxies of launching drone attacks targeting it on Thursday despite the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, while Saudi Arabia said recent attacks damaged a key pipeline in the kingdom.

 

The statement from Kuwait's foreign ministry, carried by the state-run KUNA news agency, put new pressure on the ceasefire ahead of planned talks on Saturday between the United States and Iran in Islamabad.

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Kuwait's foreign ministry said the drone attacks "targeted some vital Kuwaiti facilities" Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's state-run Saudi Press Agency, quoting an anonymous official, acknowledged a recent attack in the war that damaged its crucial East-West pipeline.

That pipeline carries oil out to the Red Sea and avoids the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains a chokehold on despite the pause in the fighting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 8:12 AM IST

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