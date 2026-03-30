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Home / World News / Iran's Khondab heavy water plant damaged after Israeli strikes, says IAEA

Iran's Khondab heavy water plant damaged after Israeli strikes, says IAEA

The facility, located near Arak in central Iran, has long been a focal point of international concern due to its potential role in nuclear development

IAEA

The Khondab Heavy Water Plant is situated in Iran's Arak city and is also referred to as the Arak Nuclear Complex (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

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The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday (local time) confirmed that Iran's Khondab Heavy Water Plant has sustained severe damage and is no longer operational following Israeli strikes on the plant amid the West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, the IAEA said that its assessment was based on independent analysis of satellite imagery and technical knowledge of the facility.

The facility, located near Arak in central Iran, has long been a focal point of international concern due to its potential role in nuclear development, the agency added.

"Based on independent analysis of satellite imagery and knowledge of the installation, the IAEA has confirmed the heavy water production plant at Khondab, which Iran reported had been attacked on 27 March, has sustained severe damaged and is no longer operational. The installation contains no declared nuclear material," the UN nuclear watchdog stated in the post.

 

The Khondab Heavy Water Plant is situated in Iran's Arak city and is also referred to as the Arak Nuclear Complex.

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This comes after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday confirmed that it carried out the strike, describing the plant as a key component in Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the IDF said the Israeli Air Force targeted the site based on intelligence inputs.

According to the IDF, the plant produces heavy water, a substance used in certain types of nuclear reactors, including the Arak reactor, which it claimed was originally designed with the capability to produce weapons-grade plutonium.

The Israeli military further alleged that, despite international commitments, including provisions under nuclear agreements, Iran had not fully converted the reactor to prevent plutonium production. It also claimed that repeated reconstruction efforts at the site had been identified following earlier strikes.

"The IDF will not allow the Iranian regime to continue advancing its nuclear weapons programme, which poses an existential threat," the statement said, adding that the strike was part of an operation referred to as "Rising Lion".

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the region, with increasing scrutiny over Iran's nuclear activities and Israel's stated policy of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

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