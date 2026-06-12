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Home / World News / Iran's leaked comments on draft deal with US untrue, claims Trump

Iran's leaked comments on draft deal with US untrue, claims Trump

Trump rejected Iran's leaked account of a proposed US-Iran deal, calling it untrue and warning Tehran to act quickly amid ongoing negotiations

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump said on Thursday he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached | (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran's leaked comments on a deal with the United States do not represent what has been agreed to in writing. 
"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!," he wrote on Truth Social. 
"They better get their act together, and FAST!," Trump said. 
Trump said on Thursday he was calling off new strikes on Iran because a deal had been reached. 
Terms of the deal as described on Friday by Iranian officials appear to offer Tehran much of what it has demanded so far, with Trump appearing to win little of what he has sought, beyond the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran shut after he ordered attacks in February. 
 

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A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Friday that the draft would waive sanctions on Iran's oil, unfreeze billions of dollars of its funds, and require a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. 
Nuclear issues would be set aside for later talks. 
Washington wants a deal to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon; Iran says it is not seeking one.
The waiving of sanctions, unfreezing of Iranian assets and halt to Israeli attacks on Lebanon are essential Iranian demands. The source made no mention of what Iran might offer in return.
 

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Topics : Dolad Trump US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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