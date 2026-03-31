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Home / World News / Iran's Parliament panel clears plan to impose tolls on Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Parliament panel clears plan to impose tolls on Strait of Hormuz

Plan explicitly bans passage for US and Israeli vessels, reinforces sovereign role of Iran and its armed forces, and outlines cooperation with Oman in establishing the legal framework for the Strait

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships

The approved measures come amid ongoing conflict in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition, currently in its second month | Image: Bloomberg

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 6:27 AM IST

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Iran's Parliament Security Committee on Monday (local time) approved the Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, which includes measures to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strategic waterway, as reported by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to the IRIB, a member of the National Security Commission announced that the plan was formally approved, detailing key areas of focus, including security arrangements for the Strait, ship safety, environmental protection, financial arrangements, and the implementation of a rial-based toll system.

The plan also explicitly bans passage for American and Israeli vessels, reinforces the sovereign role of Iran and its armed forces, and outlines cooperation with Oman in establishing the legal framework for the Strait. Additionally, it prohibits passage for countries participating in unilateral sanctions against Iran, as reported by IRIB.

 

The approved measures come amid ongoing conflict in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israeli coalition, currently in its second month, and reflect Tehran's efforts to assert control over one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil shipments transit.

Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that the United States is going to retake control of the Strait of Hormuz, which would eventually have freedom of navigation.

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He said that while individual deals have been cut by countries to cross the Strait of Hormuz, eventually the US would regain control over it either through American escorts or a multinational escort.

"The market is well supplied and we are seeing more and more ships go through on a daily basis as individual countries cut deals with the Iranian regime for the time being. over time, the US is going to retake control of the straits and there will be freedom of navigation, whether it is through US escorts or a multinational escort," he said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to target Iran's civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Great progress has been made, but if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business', we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 6:27 AM IST

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