Iran's security chief warns Trump to 'be careful not to be eliminated'

Iran's security chief warns Trump to 'be careful not to be eliminated'

Ali Larijani wrote the message on X Tuesday after Trump threatened to attack Iran "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz

donald trump, trump, crypto

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

A top Iranian security official has threatened US President Donald Trump in an online message.
  Ali Larijani wrote the message on X Tuesday after Trump threatened to attack Iran "TWENTY TIMES HARDER" if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. 
Larijani wrote: "The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn't fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn't eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself." Iran has been accused of plotting attempts to kill Trump in the past. 
 

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict West Asia

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

