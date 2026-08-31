Iran's supreme leader urges Muslim nations to unite against US, Israel
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, called on Muslim countries to unite against the US and Israel, as the six-month war exposed divisions across the region
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Iran's supreme leader called on Muslim countries to stand together against Israel and the United States.
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei urged rulers of Muslim nations to "know your real enemy, understand its plans and confront it," and called the US and Israel enemies of all Islamic nations, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Six months after the US and Israel attacked Iran, killing Khamenei's father and other senior leaders, Khamenei still has not been seen publicly.
His comments came in a letter to religious leaders attending a conference in Tehran.
The war has exposed divisions in the Muslim world after Iran struck targets in neighbouring Gulf Arab countries and restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran has opposed the US military presence in the region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 8:49 AM IST