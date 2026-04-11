Iran's toll plan for Strait of Hormuz defies UN law, maritime norms

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against levying tolls on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, ahead of proposed ceasefire talks, saying such charges violate established maritime norms.

The move comes amid heightened tensions over the strategic waterway, which Iran has used as leverage during the conflict. Washington has argued that any attempt to extract transit fees, reportedly up to $2 million per vessel, runs counter to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea(UNCLOS).

UNCLOS framework and Iran’s position

UNCLOS, adopted in 1982, lays down the legal framework governing global maritime activity. While Iran signed the convention, it has not ratified it and is therefore not formally bound by all its provisions. Tehran, however, recognises certain aspects, including the 12 nautical mile limit for territorial seas, while rejecting the full transit passage regime.

Oman, which shares the strait, ratified UNCLOS in 1989.

Under Articles 38 and 44, ships and aircraft of all nations enjoy the right of transit passage through international straits. This passage must be continuous and expeditious and cannot be impeded or suspended by bordering states, even where territorial waters overlap.

Customary law and right of passage

A Hindustan Times report cited legal experts saying that even outside UNCLOS, Iran remains bound by customary international law. Charging tolls on vessels transiting an international strait, they argue, runs against long-established global practice.

Experts underline that the Strait of Hormuz is a “natural waterway, not a man-made canal,” and therefore cannot be treated as a controlled passage for revenue collection. Nearly 20 per cent of global energy supplies pass through the route, making uninterrupted access critical for global trade.

UNCLOS also sets conditions for transit passage: ships must move without delay, comply with international safety and environmental norms, and refrain from activities such as fishing, research, or the use or threat of force.

Strait operations: Then and now

The Strait of Hormuz, bordered by Iran to the north and Oman to the south, is about 21 nautical miles wide at its narrowest point, resulting in overlapping territorial seas.

For decades, the International Maritime Organisation has overseen a traffic separation scheme to manage heavy tanker movement— around 135 vessels daily. Iran has largely adhered to this system in the past.

However, on March 26, Tehran introduced a de facto corridor controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), allowing only approved vessels to pass through parts of the strait. With IRGC facilities on Qeshm Island, this has raised concerns over the safety and neutrality of commercial shipping.

ALSO READ: US-Iran talks in Islamabad: Timing, venue, agenda; check key details here During the 40-day conflict, Iran repeatedly used the strait as a choke point, adding pressure on global energy markets and drawing Gulf countries into the fallout.

Focus shifts to Islamabad talks

With both the US and Iran looking ahead at a ceasefire, attention has now turned to talks being held in Islamabad. The future of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is likely to be a key issue.

So far, Iran has allowed only a limited number of its own vessels to pass, raising concerns over discrimination and the potential long-term impact on global oil, LPG and LNG flows.