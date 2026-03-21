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Home / World News / Iran says its Natanz nuclear facility has been hit in an airstrike

Iran says its Natanz nuclear facility has been hit in an airstrike

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said that "no radiological consequence" was expected from that earlier strike

Satellite image show damage done by US airstrikes over Iran nuclear facilities in Natanz

File Photo: Satellite image shows a close up of a crater over the underground facility of Natanz Enrichment Facility, after it was hit by US airstrikes last year in June. | Photo: Reuters. (Image used for representational puporses only)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

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Iran's Natanz nuclear facility was hit Saturday in an airstrike, the official Iranian news agency Mizan reported. There was no radiation leakage, it said.

Natanz, Iran's main enrichment site, was hit in the first week of the war and several buildings appeared damaged, according to satellite images. The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said that "no radiological consequence" was expected from that earlier strike.

The nuclear facility, located nearly 220 kilometers (135 miles) southeast of Tehran, had been targeted by Israeli airstrikes in the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, and by the United States.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 3:22 PM IST

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