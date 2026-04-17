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Home / World News / Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to all commercial vessels during ceasefire

Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to all commercial vessels during ceasefire

The announcement's impact was almost immediately reflected in global crude prices, which crashed by almost 9%

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Image: Bloomberg

Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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More than two months after the commencement of hostilities between US-Israel against Iran, the latter on Friday announced that passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is now completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire. 
 
Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said in a social media post that the Strait of Hormuz - a critical passageway for maritime traffic - is now open for passage for all commercial vessels. 
 
"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Araqchi said in a post on X. 
 

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United States President Donald Trump also said in a post on Truth Social that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. 
 
"Iran has just announced that the Strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" said Trump.
 
Oil prices fall by almost 9 per cent
 
The reopening of the Strat, through which a significant amount of global energy products are shipped, had an almost immediate effect on global crude prices. Oil prices fell sharply, by roughly 9 per cent.  Brent crude dropped $8.46 (about 8.5 per cent) to $90.93 per barrel as of 1300 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $8.87 (around 9.4 per cent) to $85.82 per barrel.  The slippage is in addition to earlier declines after Iran’s foreign minister confirmed that commercial shipping would continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing ceasefire, similar to arrangements seen in Lebanon.
 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:37 PM IST

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