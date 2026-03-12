Ships must seek nod to cross Hormuz, warns Iran's Revolutionary Guards

As tensions escalate in West Asia , the commander of the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Alireza Tangsiri, on Wednesday said all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz must obtain permission from Iran. He criticised two cargo ships that were attacked while crossing the Strait, claiming they had not obtained prior clearance from Iran. Tangsiri also dismissed the US government’s assurances to escort and protect vessels transiting the waterway, describing them as "empty promises". ALSO READ: Cargo ship ablaze in Hormuz after being hit by projectile: British military "Were ships assured for passage through the Strait of Hormuz? This should be asked of the crews of the ships Expres Rome and Mayuree Naree, who today, trusting in empty promises, ignored the warnings and intended to cross the strait but got caught. Every vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," he said, reported Iranian state media.

The Thai-flagged cargo vessel Mayuree Naree was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire on board. The ship was en route to India at the time of the incident. The Indian government "deplored" the attack, stating that precious lives, including those of Indian citizens, have already been lost in similar incidents during the earlier phase of the conflict.

The Liberia-flagged Expres Rome was also hit while transiting the waterway, according to the IRGC.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow sea passage between Iran and Oman that plays a critical role in global oil and gas trade.

ALSO READ: Iran lists 3 demands to end war: Reparations, rights, security guarantees Iran has warned it will intensify its strikes and move from "reciprocal hits" to continuous attacks on adversaries, not allowing oil to reach the US or its partners, Reuters reported.

"We won't allow even one litre of oil to reach the US, Zionists (Israel) and their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," said Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters. He added that oil prices could rise to $200 per barrel and Washington would not be able to control them.

This comes as the US, along with other International Energy Agency members, released around 400 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to stabilise prices. Soon after, Brent crude rose sharply to around $100 per barrel.

While overall shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped amid the conflict, Iran has reportedly increased oil exports through the waterway. A report by The Wall Street Journal, citing tanker-tracking firm Kpler, said Iranian oil loadings have averaged about 2.1 million barrels per day in recent days, slightly higher than the roughly 2 million barrels per day exported in February before the conflict began.