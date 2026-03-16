Iran shows journalists part of Tehran heavily damaged by US-Israeli strike

A strike on the Javadieh neighbourhood of southern Tehran on Friday hit a police station and several surrounding buildings.

Elham Movagghari, a resident of the area who spoke to journalists Sunday, said she was shocked by the attack.

"We were confused and didn't know what had happened," she said. "We just ran away." Another resident, Hossein Ghardashi, said the strike threw him across the room.

"When I got up and came to my senses, I saw that two or three pieces of glass had gone into my face and head" he said.

Italy's defence chief says drone hit base in Kuwait housing Italian, US forces

Italy's chief of defence staff Gen Luciano Portolano said the attack on the Ali Al Salem base occurred on Sunday morning and destroyed an Italian drone inside a shelter on the base.

No Italian personnel were injured, he said, in comments posted on X.

Italian troops are stationed at the base as part of a coalition task force combating the Islamic State militant group.

The Chief of Defence Staff's post said the Italian task force's assets "had been pre-emptively reduced" in recent days due to the ongoing war. It said some personnel remain at the base to carry out essential activities. It did not say how many Italians remain.

For residents of Israel's north, missile fire continues

Some Israelis in northern Israel have little faith their communities will soon quiet down, after seeing the last Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire falter and fall apart. They fear the conflict thundering ahead could continue beyond the Iran war.

"There was a war, there was an agreement, and today again another war and there will be another agreement, and another war, and another agreement," said Ahmad Zbidat, a renovation foreman at a hotel in Metula, just across the border from Lebanon.

Some 100,000 Israeli troops have amassed along the UN-mandated Blue Line that divides the two countries, in an anticipated ground invasion.

Israeli police officer thanks citizens for showing discipline' and entering safe rooms.

Security forces have flocked to the site where a missile fell in Tel Aviv, leaving a small crater in the ground.

It was one of at least 23 sites that the Israeli rescue service United Hatzalah said were damaged in one of several barrages from Iran on Sunday.

Shlomo Shlezinger, head of operations for the Israeli police, said a few cars and a motorcycle were damaged but no one was injured or killed at the site.

"Everyone was inside the safe rooms," he said. "Thank you to all the civilians for their civilian discipline."

Israel maintains it has enough interceptors to sustain air defence against Iran

An Israeli military source told The Associated Press on Sunday that the country has enough interceptors to continue defending its skies against missiles from Iran.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity in line with military protocol.

The comment appeared to be an effort to tamp down growing speculation that Israel's vaunted air defense system is running low.

Interceptors are the missiles that Israel's air defense system uses to destroy incoming rockets before they hit populated areas.

Egypt calls Gulf leaders to discuss how to end conflict

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made a series of phone calls Sunday, speaking with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani; Jordanian King Abdullah II; and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Egypt's foreign minister is touring the Gulf region.

El-Sissi said in a statement that Egypt is intensifying efforts seeking a de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Iranian foreign minister says there's no reason' to talk with Trump's envoys

Abbas Araghchi told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that Iranian negotiators were in talks with US envoys when the decision to attack his country was made.

Araghchi said "we don't see any reason why we should talk with Americans" about how to end the war and that Iran has had no "good experience talking with Americans." Araghchi says Iran is "open to countries who want to talk to us about the safe passage of their vessels" through the Strait of Hormuz and has been approach by "a number" of nations about that. He didn't name them.

Asked about the fate of his country's nuclear material, the minister said it was under rubble from attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities and "we have no plan to recover" it from there.