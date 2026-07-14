Iran sneaking out tankers via Strait of Hormuz as Trump amps up threats

By Weilun Soon

Iran has been sneaking oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz over the past few days, even before the US said it would reimpose a blockade of Iranian ports as hostilities escalated.

Six US-sanctioned supertankers, capable of carrying a combined 12 million barrels of crude, have passed through the strait into the Gulf of Oman in the past week with their transponders turned off, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The vessels, and other Iran-linked ships, made their journeys after Washington revoked temporary permission for Tehran to sell its oil on July 7.

The situation in Hormuz has since deteriorated further with the White House to reinstate its blockade from 4 p.m. Washington time on Tuesday and President Donald Trump demanding a 20% reimbursement on cargoes that go through the waterway with US support, without giving details.

Observable traffic in Hormuz had all-but ceased early on Tuesday, ship-tracking data show. A bulk carrier was headed for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates after passing into the Persian Gulf, while two liquefied petroleum gas carriers were approaching the strait in the opposite direction in order to leave the gulf.

It’s possible there are other non-Iranian vessels crossing Hormuz with their transponders turned off. So-called dark transits have outnumbered visible ones over the last few days. However, attacks on ships by both Iran and the US are making these journeys increasingly risky.

On top of the six Iranian supertankers, many other US-sanctioned ships with links to Tehran, including oil tankers, LPG carriers and container ships have exited Hormuz since July 7. They are part of a flood of 57 million barrels of crude that Iran has managed to ship out between the two US naval blockades.