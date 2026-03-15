Strait of Hormuz open to all except US, Israel: Iranian foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all shipments except for vessels linked to the United States and Israel.

In an interview with MS Now, Araghchi said the Hormuz, which is a critical corridor for global oil shipments, had not been closed to international traffic despite heightened tensions in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister said that other vessels were continuing to use the route even as security concerns in the region prompted some shipping companies to avoid the area.

However, he also said Iran has no intention of "fully opening" the Strait of Hormuz, and will attack oil facilities across the Persian Gulf if the US targets Tehran's oil infrastructure.

The narrow maritime corridor between Iran and Oman connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. A large share of global oil exports from Gulf producers moves through the strait, meaning any disruption can affect energy markets and shipping routes worldwide.

Iran's leadership stable: Araghchi

Araghchi also rejected speculation about instability within Iran’s leadership. Responding to claims by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth that Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had been wounded, the foreign minister dismissed the reports.

“There is no problem with the supreme leader,” he said, adding that the leader had recently sent a message and continues to perform his responsibilities under Iran’s constitution.

Araghchi also stressed that Iran’s political system does not depend on any single individual.

“Everything is under control,” he said while addressing questions about alleged instability within the regime.

Araghchi rejected claims that he had threatened that Iran possessed uranium for multiple nuclear bombs, saying his comments about the country’s enriched uranium stockpile had been misunderstood by American negotiators.

He said Iran currently holds about 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 per cent purity, which could theoretically be further enriched to produce nuclear weapons. According to Araghchi, the point of raising the issue during negotiations was to illustrate the scale of concessions Iran could discuss in diplomatic talks.

Trump urges nations to send warships to protect Hormuz

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has claimed that several countries, including China, France, and the UK, may deploy warships near Hormuz to ensure smooth maritime traffic.

“Many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

“Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated,” he added.

In an interview with NBC News , Trump claimed that Iran had indicated a willingness to negotiate an end to the conflict but suggested Washington was not yet ready for an agreement.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said.