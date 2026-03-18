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Home / World News / Iran threatens to hit Gulf energy assets after attack on its gas facilities

Iran threatens to hit Gulf energy assets after attack on its gas facilities

The threat resembled other attack warnings put out by Iran during the war, copying the style used by the Israeli military

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Iran war (File photo used for representational purposes)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

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Iran's state television published a threat Wednesday, saying that the Islamic Republic would be attacking oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The threat resembled other attack warnings put out by Iran during the war, copying the style used by the Israeli military.

Iran specifically threatened Saudi Arabia's Samref Refinery and its Jubail Petrochemical Complex. It also threatened the UAE's Al Hasan Gas Field and the petrochemical plants and a refinery in the Qatar.

It comes after Iran said its South Pars gas field and associated infrastructure came under attack earlier Wednesday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

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