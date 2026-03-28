Iran to 'facilitate and expedite' humanitarian aid through Strait of Hormuz

An Iranian envoy says Tehran will "facilitate and expedite" humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz.

Ali Bahreini, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said Friday that Tehran has accepted a request from the world body to allow the safe passage of humanitarian aid and agriculture shipments through the critical waterway.

"This measure reflects Iran's continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay," Bahreini said in a post on X.

The statement comes hours after the UN announced a task force to address the ripple effects the Iran war has had on the passage of aid.