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Home / World News / Iran to invite UN watchdog to inspect nuclear sites under new deal: Witkoff

Iran to invite UN watchdog to inspect nuclear sites under new deal: Witkoff

Trump envoy Steve Witkoff told lawmakers that Tehran would invite the UN nuclear watchdog to inspect its facilities and help identify the locations of enriched nuclear material

Steve Witkoff

Witkoff told congressional leadership and members of national security-related committees that the memorandum of understanding that the US struck with Iran did not include any side deals (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 7:26 AM IST

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Iran will invite the UN's nuclear watchdog agency to inspect its nuclear sites and begin work on identifying and uncovering the locations of Tehran's enriched material, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff told US lawmakers in a private briefing.

The private briefing on Thursday was described by two people familiar with the conversation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to share the closed-door details.

The White House did not directly respond to questions about the invitation.

But White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said the agreement requires Iran to "commit to renounce their nuclear ambitions in writing".

The International Atomic Energy Agency did not respond to a request for comment.

 

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Witkoff told congressional leadership and members of national security-related committees that the memorandum of understanding that the US struck with Iran did not include any side deals, but a side letter was drafted between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency extending the invitation.

He also disclosed the existence of the letter and invitation in the briefing, according to the people.

Witkoff said the letter to IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi would enable him to bring US nuclear inspectors to Tehran.

The US-Iran agreement states that Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium must at minimum be diluted under international supervision. It also says that Iran shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons, a commitment it has made previously.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Iran nuclear agreement

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 7:26 AM IST

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