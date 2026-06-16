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Home / World News / Iran war is 'wake-up call' for Southeast Asia's energy sector, says report

Iran war is 'wake-up call' for Southeast Asia's energy sector, says report

An overreliance on oil and gas transported through the Strait of Hormuz left the region particularly vulnerable to shocks from the Iran war

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

The energy shock sent Southeast Asia into a state of energy triage, leading to higher energy bills and rising inflation | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Bangkok
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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The war in Iran has exposed major risks for Southeast Asia that could cost the region many billions of dollars if it does not diversify sources of energy more quickly, according to an International Energy Agency report released Tuesday.

An overreliance on oil and gas transported through the Strait of Hormuz left the region particularly vulnerable to shocks from the Iran war, a "stark wake-up call" for its energy security, the report says.

It notes that rising sales of electric vehicles, a renewed interest in nuclear power and a boom in rooftop solar and other renewable energy installations show the war is spurring change.

 

But more sweeping reforms are needed. Otherwise, Southeast Asia's energy import bill could rise to $245 billion by 2035, tripling from $80 billion in 2024, the report warns.

"Diversification of energy sources and supply routes is now a central priority," said Fatih Birol, the IEA executive director.

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Iran war exposes Southeast Asia's energy risks

The energy shock sent Southeast Asia into a state of energy triage, leading to higher energy bills and rising inflation.

In a likely setback for efforts to phase out dependence on fossil fuels, the conflict has reinforced the need to rely on coal during times of energy crisis, the IEA said.

The war is also furthering plans for nuclear power in Southeast Asia, but years-long construction and regulatory processes remain. Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines may be the furthest along with nuclear power plans, but their timelines are uncertain.

"The IEA report clearly highlights that Southeast Asia is at a crossroads," said Sam Reynolds of the U.S.-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Do-it-yourself approaches are one option

In the Philippines, which declared a national energy emergency, consumers have turned to rooftop solar at record rates, as a quick, do-it-yourself solution to rising utility bills.

"This is the first time I've seen a demand shock of this magnitude," said Ivan Cano with the Manila-based solar company EcoSolutions.

The Philippines became the second-largest destination for Chinese solar exports in the first quarter of 2026, the IEA found. Imports were around three times higher than the same period last year.

Consumers have also driven a shift in Southeast Asia's transportation industry.

Electric vehicle sales more than doubled in 2025 to around half a million units, according to the IEA, which found that one in five cars sold regionally is electric.

Last month, Laos banned the import of fuel-powered vehicles for the rest of 2026 to cut oil imports and encourage the shift to EVs.

Despite the tentative deal to end the Iran war, fossil fuel prices will likely remain high which means "we will see a push towards more ambitious clean energy deployment," said Reynolds with IEEFA.

IEA says reducing fossil fuel demand is key

To overcome its weaknesses, Southeast Asia needs to reduce its overall demand for imported fossil fuels, the IEA said.

It suggests making national grids more efficient and boosting investment in all forms of renewable energy, such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal power.

"The Middle East conflict is both a stress test of Southeast Asia's current energy system and a catalyst to accelerate structural change," the report stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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