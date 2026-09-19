Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 08:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Iran war's cost grows to $43.6 bn, weapons bill hits $28.1 bn: US military

Iran war's cost grows to $43.6 bn, weapons bill hits $28.1 bn: US military

US Central Command's latest estimate puts the conflict's cost through September 3 at $43.6 billion, up from $38 billion through August 1, according to the CBO

US personnel, US military

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US military's price tag for the Iran war has grown to USD43.6 billion as of September 3, according to a new estimate provided this week to lawmakers.

The figure from US Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, offers the most up-to-date cost for the conflict since it was launched by the United States and Israel on February 28. A Congressional Budget Office report released Tuesday said the war had cost $38 billion through August 1 and will continue to rack up expenses of around $3 billion a month depending on the conflict's intensity.

The new breakdown, seen by The Associated Press and reported earlier by Punchbowl News, also showed the continued use of expensive munitions by American forces. Weapons costs jumped by more than $6 billion in just over a month, from $21.7 billion listed in the CBO report to $28.1 billion in US Central Command's estimate.

 

The financial cost is just one measure of the impact of the Iran war, which also is affecting oil prices and the stock market and has led to deaths and injuries of American troops. The political costs will be calculated in November's midterm congressional elections, with Republicans facing increasing headwinds from the war's unpopularity.

The US military's one-page breakdown to Congress includes costs for operating warships, planes and bases as well as for equipment losses and medical support for troops. Casualties tallied by the Pentagon have included 18 dead and more than 830 wounded, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System.

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump to make deal with Denmark to build US military presence in Greenland

ukraine russia war bucha

Russia's wartime economy faces strain from debt, military spending

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Two vessels with Indian crew onboard attacked near Strait of Hormuz

Masoud Pezeshkian

US approves visas for top Iranian leaders to attend UN high-level meeting

Donald Trump,Trump

'Hopefully we are towards end' of Iran war, says Trump as conflict drags on

The report does not include damage to US bases in the Middle East, which the Islamic Republic has attacked with ballistic missiles and drones. A report from the Pentagon inspector general released Monday said Iranian strikes have damaged and destroyed hundreds of buildings and other structures at US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and Jordan.

In the new report to Congress, the figure for munitions was by far the largest, constituting well over half of all costs. The advanced weapons that have been in the most demand are defensive missile interceptors, such as those launched by the Army's Patriot and THAAD systems.

The diminished stockpiles also have caused alarm in Europe, where US and NATO officials have told the AP that there is a "beyond critical" shortage of missile interceptors. Saudi Arabia also is running low on interceptors and has turned to regional and Western allies for assistance as its standoff with Houthi rebels in Yemen drags on.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, opens door to new tariffs on oil buyers

paramount, warner bros, netflix

Paramount, states may settle Warner Bros. deal case as soon as this weekend

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

US-Greenland deal to be signed next week, needs Parl approval: Denmark

Anthropic, Claude

Anthropic quietly sets up biology lab as it ramps up AI drug programme

People gather at a damaged mosque following a suicide attack at a police facility in Kohat, Pakistan, September 18, 2026

16 policemen among 21 killed in suicide blast at mosque in northwest Pak

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions US Military

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 8:32 AM IST