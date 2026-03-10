Iran says China, Russia, France reached out to discuss possible ceasefire

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has said several countries have reached out to Tehran to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire, reported Al Jazeera. Speaking about the international outreach, Gharibabadi said several governments contacted Iran seeking ways to halt the fighting and move toward a political resolution. Among those engaging with Tehran on the issue were China, Russia and France, he added. However, the Iranian official made it clear that any ceasefire would depend on one key condition -- no further aggression be launched against the country. ALSO READ: Escalating West Asia conflict becomes world's latest economic hazard His remarks come amid growing global concern over the escalation of hostilities in the region, which has hampered energy trade. Oil prices have surged sharply due to the near blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for roughly a fifth of the world’s crude exports.

Beyond energy, global supply chains are under pressure, with industries dependent on materials sourced from or transported through Iran and neighbouring countries facing potential delays.

While several countries have expressed interest in facilitating a ceasefire, Iranian officials have made it clear that talks can only proceed if attacks against Iran cease and guarantees are provided that such aggression will not be repeated.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump held a rare press conference in Florida on the conflict, asserting that US objectives have largely been met and hinting that the fighting could end sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, Iran appointed Mojtaba Khamenei as its new Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during earlier strikes, a development likely to influence Tehran’s policy moving forward.