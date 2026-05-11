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Home / World News / Iran warns France, Britain against naval presence in Strait of Hormuz

Iran warns France, Britain against naval presence in Strait of Hormuz

French President Emmanuel Macron responded by saying it won't be a military deployment but an international mission to secure shipping once conditions allow

LPG tankers, Strait of Hormuz, tanker, LPG ships

Several attacks against ships in the Persian Gulf have occurred over the past week, and a US effort to "guide" ships through the strait was quickly paused

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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Iran's deputy foreign minister warned against a planned French-British effort that aims to support maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities are over.

"The presence of French and British vessels, or those of any other country, for any possible cooperation with illegal US actions in the Strait of Hormuz that violate international law will be met with a decisive and immediate response from the armed forces," Kazem Gharibabadi said on social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron responded by saying it won't be a military deployment but an international mission to secure shipping once conditions allow.

Several attacks against ships in the Persian Gulf have occurred over the past week, and a US effort to "guide" ships through the strait was quickly paused.

 

South Korea announced initial findings from an investigation that said two unidentified airborne objects struck the South Korean-operated vessel HMM NAMU about one minute apart while it was anchored in the strait last week, causing an explosion and fire. A foreign ministry spokesperson said officials have yet to determine who was responsible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions France Britain Emmanuel Macron

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:30 AM IST

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