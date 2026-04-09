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Home / World News / Iran warns of 'strong response' if Israel continues strikes on Hezbollah

Iran warns of 'strong response' if Israel continues strikes on Hezbollah

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the ceasefire agreement and would render negotiations meaningless

Iran, Iran flag

Representative image from file.

Agencies Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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Iran's parliament speaker warned Thursday that continued Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon would bring "explicit costs and STRONG responses."  Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued the warning in a message on X. He insisted, like other Iranian officials, the two-week ceasefire extended to Lebanon, something denied by both Israel and the U.S.

"Ceasefire violations carry explicit and STRONG responses," he wrote. "Extinguish the fire immediately."  Qalibaf has been discussed as a possible negotiator who could meet U.S. Vice President JD Vance this weekend in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

Iran's president says Israeli strikes on Lebanon render negotiations meaningless

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the ceasefire agreement and would render negotiations meaningless.
 
Pezeshkian said Iran would not abandon the Lebanese people.
 
His comments come after Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah broke out last month,
 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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