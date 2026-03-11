Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Iran warns oil could hit $200 a barrel amid threat of continuous strikes

Iran warns oil could hit $200 a barrel amid threat of continuous strikes

"We won't allow even one litre of oil to reach the US, Zionists (Israel) and their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," Ebrahim Zolfaqari said

UAE, Iran war

| Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran will switch from "reciprocal hits" after attacks to continuous strikes on adversaries, and the US will not be able to control oil prices, the spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said on Wednesday. 
"We won't allow even one litre of oil to reach the US, Zionists (Israel) and their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," Ebrahim Zolfaqari said. 
"Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200 because the oil price depends on the regional security which you have destabilised," he added.
  

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Oil Prices West Asia War Conflict

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 10:13 PM IST

