Iran warns oil could hit $200 a barrel amid threat of continuous strikes

Iran will switch from "reciprocal hits" after attacks to continuous strikes on adversaries, and the US will not be able to control oil prices, the spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said on Wednesday.

"We won't allow even one litre of oil to reach the US, Zionists (Israel) and their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.

"Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200 because the oil price depends on the regional security which you have destabilised," he added.