The Iranian army claimed early Wednesday that it had targeted the US Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait with drones, triggering air defence alerts in the oil-rich Gulf country for the first time in weeks.

The army claimed it had targeted air defence systems, as well as drone and missile launch platforms, according to a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster.

The United States (US) Central Command, which oversees US forces in West Asia, did not immediately comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait’s Army said its air defences were intercepting drone attacks but did not immediately report any damage. The country’s Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated Iranian “criminal” attacks, saying they threatened Kuwait’s security and stability.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis said on Wednesday that it had launched a major air attack across rebel-held territories in Yemen, killing at least 17 people.

The strikes aimed to weaken the Houthis’ missile and drone capabilities by destroying tunnels for mountain warehouses storing ballistic missiles, he said.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Houthi-run health ministry, said one strike hit a sponge factory in Hodeida, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.