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Home / World News / Iranian commercial vessel hit near Strait of Hormuz, 1 killed, 3 injured

Iranian commercial vessel hit near Strait of Hormuz, 1 killed, 3 injured

An Iranian commercial vessel was struck near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, killing one person and injuring three others, according to state media

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor separately reported a vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the strait, with no details | Image: Bloomberg

AP Cairo
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

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State-run media say an Iranian commercial vessel was struck early Sunday off Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, with one person killed and three wounded.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor separately reported a vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the strait, with no details.

There was no immediate statement by the US military, which previously has struck Iranian-flagged vessels as it keeps up a blockade of Iranian ports.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict Iran

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First Published: Sep 13 2026 | 11:49 AM IST