Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Pakistan for peace talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late Friday night to discuss regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire with Pakistan's top leadership, reviving hopes for the second round of talks with America to end the war in West Asia.

He is accompanied by a small delegation, which includes Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

Araghchi would meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, a Pakistani official said, adding that the Iranian minister may also meet the US officials for the second round of peace talks.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are travelling to Pakistan on Saturday for direct talks with the Iranian delegation, the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said the Iranian leader was received by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Munir along with other senior officials upon arrival.

"During the visit, the Iranian foreign minister will hold meetings with Pakistan's senior leadership to discuss the latest regional developments as well as ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability," it said.

On the other hand, the Iranian embassy in Pakistan in a social media post said: "H.E. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Honorable Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran arrived in Islamabad in order to review bilateral matters and consulate on regional developments." "Following key discussions with the Pakistani mediation team, a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran is expected to be held in Islamabad," the Pakistani official said.

He said that a US logistics and security team is already present in Islamabad to facilitate the negotiation process.

The US delegation is expected to pick up from the April 11 talks which were led by Vice President J D Vance, but failed to get a clear commitment from Iran on its nuclear fuel enrichment programme.

Before his departure from Tehran, Araghchi said that he was travelling to Pakistan, Oman and Russia to "closely coordinate" with them on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.

"Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbours are our priority," Araghchi wrote on X.

Araghchi will "hold bilateral consultations and discuss current developments in the region, as well as the latest situation" in the US-Iran war, state-run IRNA news agency earlier reported.

The Pakistani official said that once the Iranian delegation arrives here and works out the framework of talks with the US technical team, then the high-powered US delegation would likely arrive here on Saturday night.

"But this is subject to some kind of understanding reaching with Iran," he said.

The development comes hours after Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Araghchi spoke over the phone and "exchanged views on regional developments, the ceasefire, and ongoing diplomatic efforts being pursued by Islamabad in the context of US-Iran engagement." Dar, who is also the Foreign Minister, underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and engagement to address outstanding issues to advance regional peace and stability at the earliest, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's consistent and constructive facilitation role in this regard, and both leaders agreed to remain in close contact, it added.

Iranian media reported that Araghchi also spoke with Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir on Friday. However, there was no confirmation from the Pakistani side.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

On Friday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth repeated US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy any Iranian fast boats that attempt to put mines in the water or disrupt passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, the US Central Command said that for the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time.

"Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Gerald R. Ford and USS George H.W. Bush include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines," it said in a post on X.

It also said that the US forces have directed 34 vessels to turn around or return to port since the start of the blockade against Iran.

On Tuesday, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to give Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war, just hours before the truce was set to expire.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an "important meeting" with US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker on Thursday during which they exchanged detailed views on the latest regional situation and discussed diplomatic efforts related to the proposed second round of peace talks, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The meeting, the second between the two this week, took place amid uncertainty over the US-Iran talks, with Islamabad under tight security for the proposed engagement.

In a social media post, Trump on Thursday said that the US has total control over the Strait of Hormuz, and no ship can enter or leave without its approval. "It is "Sealed up Tight," until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL," he said.

Trump also claimed that Iran is having a "very hard time" figuring out who their leader is. "They just don't know! The infighting is between the "Hardliners," who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the "Moderates," who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" he said in a separate post.

Responding to Trump's comments, both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf issued identical posts, saying there are no "hardliners" or "moderates" in Iran.

"We are all Iranians and revolutionaries. With ironclad unity of nation and state and obedience to the Supreme Leader, we will make the aggressor regret. One God, one nation, one leader, one path; victory for Iran, dearer than life," they said in separate posts on X, which were re-posted by Araghchi.

Earlier, Trump shared a post by a conservative commentator, calling for the assassination of Iranian officials who oppose diplomacy with the US.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Baqaei lashed out at Trump for sharing the post, saying the US, which once presented itself as a cradle of democracy, freedom, and human values, "now appears to become a promoter of terrorism, murder, and mass violence." There is still no official word on the start of the talks between Iran and the US, even as strict monitoring of roads leading to Islamabad indicates that preparations for the proposed talks are underway.

The administrations of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had closed all major roads and markets in VVIP movement areas on Sunday. More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Streets, link roads, markets and banks around the old airport remained closed during the last five consecutive days, confining residents of Shah Faisal Colony, Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Fazal Town, among other areas, to their homes.

The Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and electric buses on seven routes have been suspended, while goods transport has remained halted since April 19, causing inconvenience to the public. The Red Zone remained closed, with employees of offices in the area working from home.

The war began when the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.