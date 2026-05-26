Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian orders restoration of internet access

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the restoration of internet access across the country, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iranian media.

The Iranian media, Mehr News Agency, cited a top source in Iran's Ministry of Communications, which is aware of the development.

Iranian authorities had imposed a near-total internet blackout across the country for more than 87 days, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks, Al Jazeera reported.

The restrictions reportedly hampered civilians' access to information during the bombing campaign by Israel and the United States, while also severely affecting businesses dependent on internet connectivity.

The restrictions were first implemented on January 8 in response to nationwide anti-regime protests, with access gradually returning to normal in February, before a new blackout following the start of US-Israeli strikes against Iran on February 28.

Meanwhile, the US and Iran are engaged in efforts to resolve differences over the wording related to Tehran's nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions for the peace deal aimed at finalising a solution to the hostilities in West Asia, amid negotiations to make incremental progress in the deal, CNN reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

According to CNN, citing US officials, the disagreements over "language on Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions" have slowed the finalisation of a broader understanding to finalise the deal between Tehran and Washington, though there is growing optimism that the gaps could be bridged soon.

A US official noted that the presence of an Iranian delegation in Qatar on Monday, including senior members of Tehran's negotiating team, was viewed as a positive development, citing Qatar's role as a mediator in facilitating dialogue, CNN reported.

The United States has been seeking firm assurances from Iran that it will dispose of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and will not pursue nuclear weapons capability.

However, Iranian representatives have maintained that detailed discussions on the nuclear programme are not currently on the table and will be addressed in a subsequent round of negotiations.