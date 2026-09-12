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Home / World News / Iranian President Pezeshkian meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Delhi

Iranian President Pezeshkian meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in Delhi

It will be the first such meeting since the start of the West Asia conflict

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the Brics Summit in New Delhi

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the Brics Summit in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Saturday.

The meeting assumed significance as relations between the two sides came under severe strain after Iran targeted many US bases in the UAE in the last few months as part of its retaliation to the US attacks on Iranian installations.

"Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with UAE Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," the Iranian embassy said on social media.

The meeting came amid reports about Iran's plans Iran to meet members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq in Oman on September 14 to discuss an agreement on transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

 

It will be the first such meeting since the start of the West Asia conflict.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : UAE US-Iran tensions Iran

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First Published: Sep 12 2026 | 11:29 PM IST