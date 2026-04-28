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Home / World News / Iraq's dominant bloc nominates Ali al-Zaidi for PM after weeks of talks

Iraq's dominant bloc nominates Ali al-Zaidi for PM after weeks of talks

The coalition had previously said it would back former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who the US administration views as too close to Ira

Iraq flag

Even with the backing of the dominant bloc, the new government is not assured of receiving the required number of votes | Image: Shutterstock

AP Baghdad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 7:41 AM IST

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Iraq's dominant parliamentary bloc on Monday nominated Ali al-Zaidi, a businessman and political newcomer, to be the country's prime minister.

The announcement by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties allied with Iran, followed a meeting at the government palace.

It came after weeks of internal debate among its member parties aimed at selecting a compromise candidate to lead the next government.

Even with the backing of the dominant bloc, the new government is not assured of receiving the required number of votes.

The coalition had previously said it would back former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who the US administration views as too close to Iran.

 

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US President Donald Trump publicly announced his opposition to al-Maliki and threatened to cut off aid to Iraq if he was appointed.

While al-Maliki remained defiant after Trump's intervention, the bloc decided to shift to a compromise candidate.

In a statement announcing al-Zaidi's nomination, the Coordination Framework thanked al-Maliki and incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for their "historic and responsible positions" in withdrawing their candidacies to help overcome the political deadlock. Al-Sudani issued a statement congratulating al-Zaidi.

Al-Zaidi, who is chairman of Al-Janoob Islamic Bank, emerged in the final stages of discussions as one of the leading candidates, bolstered by his economic background and connections in the business and investment sectors. He has not previously held political office.

Following his nomination, al-Zaidi promised to focus on making Iraq "a balanced country, regionally and internationally."  "This appointment comes at a sensitive time that requires concerted efforts from all political and social forces," he said.

Under the constitution, the designated prime minister has 30 days to present a Cabinet lineup to the parliament, which requires 167 votes to secure a vote of confidence.

The next government will have to deal with the political and economic fallout of the US-Israeli war against Iran, which spilled over into Iraq while the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted the oil exports on which Iraq's economy depends.

The new government will also face challenges in dealing with the issues of corruption, uncontrolled weapons outside state authority, and the future of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a coalition of Shiite militias that are nominally under the Iraqi military but in practice largely outside of its control.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 7:39 AM IST

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