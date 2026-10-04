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Home / World News / Iraq says it transported 2 million barrels of crude via Strait of Hormuz

Iraq says it transported 2 million barrels of crude via Strait of Hormuz

The announcement means ​the company is transporting the crude through the strait rather than delivering it at the port of Basra

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

Iraq has previously secured Iranian ‌permission for Iraqi oil tankers to transit the ‌Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed during its conflict with the US | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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Iraq's state-owned Oil ​Tanker Company transported 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude aboard a very large crude carrier (VLCC) through the Strait of Hormuz, in what its director general ‌described on Saturday as ​the company's first such ​operation in decades.
 
The announcement means ​the company is transporting the crude through the strait rather than delivering it at the port of Basra, giving state oil ​marketer SOMO greater flexibility in how and ‌where it sells the crude.
 
The company's ​director general, Ali Qais Abdul Jabbar, said in a statement that the move could allow SOMO ‌to take advantage of ​better sales and ‌pricing opportunities.
 
 
Iraq's Oil Tanker Company ‌is also working to buy and own specialized ​crude oil tankers to expand its fleet and strengthen its ability to ​compete with regional shipping companies, he added.
 
Iraq has previously secured Iranian ‌permission for Iraqi oil tankers to transit the ‌Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively closed during its conflict with the US. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 7:47 AM IST