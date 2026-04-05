Iraq thanks Iran for allowing oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz
Hussein made the remarks during a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq
Reuters
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Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein thanked Iran for allowing Iraqi oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated Baghdad's policy of rejecting war, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Hussein made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, according to the statement.
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Topics : Iran Oil tankers West Asia Iraq
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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 6:54 PM IST