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Home / World News / Iraq thanks Iran for allowing oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

Iraq thanks Iran for allowing oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

Hussein made the remarks during a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq

Fuad Hussein, Abbas Araghchi

File Photo: Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, right, shakes hands with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Oct.13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein thanked Iran for allowing Iraqi oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated Baghdad's policy of rejecting war, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
 
Hussein made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, according to the statement.
 

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Topics : Iran Oil tankers West Asia Iraq

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

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