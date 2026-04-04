Iraqi ships can transit through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian military

The Iranian military said Iraq is exempt from shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz that have strangled global energy flows for weeks.

“Brotherly Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran’s military spokesman said in an Arabic-language video statement published by state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

The declaration has the potential to unleash as much as 3 million barrels a day of Iraqi oil cargoes. It also comes just days after a French container ship and Japanese-owned tanker crossed the waterway in what appeared to be the first such transits since the the conflict spurred the Islamic Republic to effectively halt transits.

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