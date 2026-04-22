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Home / World News / IRGC seizes two vessels in Strait of Hormuz, cites 'red line' breach

IRGC seizes two vessels in Strait of Hormuz, cites 'red line' breach

Iranian news agencies, citing an official statement from the IRGC Navy, said the vessels MSC Francesca and Epaminondas were seized and redirected towards Iranian territory

Strait of Hormuz

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Wednesday said it had seized two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and redirected them toward Iran’s coast, warning that any attempt to “disrupt order and safety” in the strategic waterway would be treated as a red line.
 
MSC Francesca and Epaminondas were seized and redirected and sent towards Iranian ports, Iranian news agencies said, citing an official statement from the IRGC Navy.
 
The IRGC also reportedly targeted a third ship in the area. The IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency said a vessel identified as Euphoria was struck and is now grounded off Iran’s coast.
 
 
Tracking data from MarineTraffic, cited by NBC News, showed the vessel had passed south of Iran’s Larak island before slowing to under one nautical mile per hour at around 3:00 pm IST, after making multiple turns in the strait.
 
Its last transmitted position, shortly after 3:50 pm IST, placed it roughly 40 nautical miles south of the other two ships, between Oman and Iran.

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By contrast, tracking signals showed Francesca, a Panama-flagged cargo vessel, and Epaminondas, which sails under Liberia’s flag, were located less than 10 nautical miles off Iran’s coast after both had earlier gone off AIS tracking while approaching the strait from the Persian Gulf.
 
The data  also indicated both ships had been in the Gulf since at least April 18 before reappearing near Iranian waters.
 
The developments come after US President Donald Trump said he would extend a ceasefire with Iran indefinitely so its leaders “can come up with a unified proposal”, even as a naval blockade opposed by Tehran remains in place. He said the truce would continue until talks reach a conclusion.

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Topics : US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict West Asia and the Gulf BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

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