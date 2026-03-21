Saturday, March 21, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IRGC strikes US bases across West Asia in 70th wave of counterattacks

IRGC strikes US bases across West Asia in 70th wave of counterattacks

The Corps said the strikes were carried out using Qiam and Emad missile systems alongside attack drones, describing this stage of the reprisal as part of a broader strategy of "gradual attrition"

us iran, us flag, iran flag

The statement added that operations by the IRGC's Aerospace Force concentrated on strategic zones in the port of Haifa and the city of Tel Aviv | Image: Canva/Free

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC described the opening moments of the latest phase as marked by "loud explosions, bursts of fire, and columns of smoke" throughout the targeted areas.

According to the statement, five US military installations were targeted during the operation, namely al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, al-Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates, Ali al-Salem in Kuwait, Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan, and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The Corps said the strikes were carried out using Qiam and Emad missile systems alongside attack drones, describing this stage of the reprisal as part of a broader strategy of "gradual attrition."

 

The statement added that operations by the IRGC's Aerospace Force concentrated on strategic zones in the port of Haifa and the city of Tel Aviv. Among the locations mentioned were Hadera, Kiryat Ono, Savion, and Ben Ami.

It said Khorramshahr-4 and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems were deployed, resulting in impacts "beyond the enemy's estimates," and contributing to worsening conditions in the territories.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US considering 'winding down' military campaign against Iran, says Trump

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister

Iran ready to allow Japanese vessels through Strait of Hormuz after talks

Iran, Iran war

US, Israeli war airstrikes cripple Iranian rocket, satellite programmes

ships, oil vessels, oil terminals

US allows sale of stranded Iranian oil until April 19 to bring down prices

Switzerland

Switzerland stops US arms exports over Iran war citing neutrality policy

The IRGC said, "It is necessary at this stage of the war to once again remind that the IRGC, in its offensive strategy, will target the origin of any aggression against the Islamic Republic's territory and national sovereignty with strikes beyond previous ones."

Meanwhile, Israel's defence forces have claimed that they have eliminsted Esmail Ahmadi, the head of the Intelligence Division of the Basij Force, as well as several other senior commanders in a strike on the senior leadership of the Basij Force in the heart of Tehran. IDF said that Ahmadi played a central role in advancing and executing attacks carried out by Basij Forces. IDF further claimed that he was also responsible for enforcing public order and the regime's values on behalf of the IRGC and leading major suppression operations during the recent internal protests in Iran.

IDF also claimed to have eliminated Mehdi Rastami Sh'mastan, a key commander in the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence. IDF said that Sh'mastan was a key figure in promoting activities and attacks against Israeli and Jewish civilians around the world. The IDF alleged that Iran's Ministry of Intelligence is the Iranian regime's primary intelligence organization and serves as one of the regime's central mechanisms of oppression and terror.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cuba, Cuba flag

Cuba refuses to let US Embassy in Havana import diesel for generators

Gustavo Petro, Colombia President

Colombian president Gustavo Petro named 'priority target' in US drug probe

Donald Trump, Trump

US tax refunds rise 11% but still fall short of Trump's $1,000 promise

US, Pentagon

Federal judge rejects Trump admin's restrictions on Pentagon reporters

Hooghly river, boat

US attack on alleged drug-smuggling boat leaves 2 dead in eastern Pacific

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions US Military

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis