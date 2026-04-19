Islamabad turns fortress as US envoy heads to Pakistan for Iran talks

Pakistan has stepped up security in and around the national capital, as US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that American negotiators will be there on Monday for peace talks with Iran.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in Islamabad aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks concluded without any agreement.

In his Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump said that American negotiators will be in Pakistan on Monday for talks with Iran.

It was not immediately clear whether the American negotiating team will be led by Vice President J D Vance, who was in Islamabad for the first round of talks.

Even before Trump’s announcement, the administration of Islamabad and Rawalpindi indicated the arrival of foreign delegates for talks. “Due to the arrival of foreign delegations in Islamabad, Red Zone and Extended Red Zone will remain completely closed for all kinds of traffic,” Islamabad police said on its official X account.

"Citizens are advised to use alternate routes and cooperate with traffic police to ensure smooth flow and security," it said.