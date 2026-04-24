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Home / World News / Israel and Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire by 3 weeks, says Trump

Israel and Lebanon agree to extend ceasefire by 3 weeks, says Trump

The initial 10-day ceasefire, which took effect last Friday, had been due to expire Monday

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says the meeting between Israel's and Lebanon's ambassadors to the United States went "very well"

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

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President Donald Trump says Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday.

Trump says the meeting between Israel's and Lebanon's ambassadors to the United States went "very well." The meeting was the second high-level negotiation between the two countries since last week.

The initial 10-day ceasefire, which took effect last Friday, had been due to expire Monday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump israel Israel-Palestine Lebanon Hezbollah

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

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