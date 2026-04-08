Israel backs ceasefire but deal excludes fighting in Lebanon: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel backed the US ceasefire with Iran but that the deal doesn't cover fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu's office said in the statement Wednesday that Israel supported US President Donald Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the Strait of Hormuz and stopping all attacks on the US Israel and countries in the region.

His office said Israel also supports US efforts to ensure Iran no longer poses a nuclear or missile threat.