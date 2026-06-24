Israel insists on troops in Lebanon; Rubio defends Iran deal in W Asia

Israel’s defence minister said on Wednesday Israeli troops will not withdraw from southern Lebanon, highlighting a hurdle to Iran-US peace talks, as the top United States (US) diplomat tours West Asia to win over allies sceptical about a proposed deal. The US and Iran signed an initial accord last week to end a war that has upended West Asia and pressured global economies since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a transit point for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz, have repeatedly said they will not pull troops out of southern Lebanon, where they say they have created a security zone to protect residents of northern Israel.

“The IDF is prepared ... and we are not retreating. We announced that in any case we are not withdrawing, and as of this moment and this is a political achievement there is no American demand for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon,” Katz said in an onstage interview at a conference in Tel Aviv.

He made his comments as Lebanon and Israel discuss a US-backed proposal at talks in Washington for Israeli forces to pull out of some of the territory it invaded in the war and hand it to Lebanese-army control.

An Israeli drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon killed at least two people on Wednesday, Lebanese security and medical sources told Reuters. The Israeli military told Reuters it was checking the reports. Earlier, it said its air force had struck two armed Hezbollah fighters near a zone controlled by Israeli troops in southern Lebanon. It was not immediately clear if the incidents were the same.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a tour of the region to try to allay concerns, held a working lunch on Wednesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other senior figures.

Rubio is also visiting Kuwait and Bahrain. Both nations host strategic US military bases, and both were hit by an onslaught of Iranian missiles, resulting in civilian deaths and a heavy economic toll.

The international nuclear watchdog responsible for verifying Iran’s stockpile of near-bomb-grade uranium dismissed the conflicting signals from Tehran and Washington overnight and said it expects to resume full monitoring at some stage.

“There’s a war of words here,” said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, referring to White House statements about monitoring that were disputed by Iran.

In Washington on Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to halt peace talks if Iran refused to allow IAEA inspections of its nuclear sites.

Around the same time, Iran’s foreign ministry said there were no immediate plans for visits by scientists from IAEA.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi reiterated on X that no meeting was held in Switzerland with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, despite Grossi’s request, and said there were currently no plans to grant access to nuclear facilities that had been attacked or to nuclear materials.

He said such issues would be considered only within the framework of a final agreement and after the other side took practical steps to lift all sanctions.

Shipping has begun flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a fall in oil prices, although the longer-term operation and management of the waterway remains under discussion between Iran, Oman and other Gulf states.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani visited Muscat on Wednesday for talks with Oman on initiating negotiations on the waterway, a diplomat briefed on the talks told Reuters. Gulf states are expected to push for no transit fees, but Iran could propose environmental, navigation and security fees, the diplomat said.

Airlines should still avoid airspace over Iran after deal, warns EU agency Airlines should continue to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and remain cautious across the region despite the framework deal between Washington and Tehran, because violations remained possible, the EU aviation safety agency EASA said. EASA said on Wednesday it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for the region until July 1. Short-term violations of the US-Iran ceasefire remain possible, in particular in and around the Strait of Hormuz and neighbouring airspace, the agency said. EASA said all operators must exercise caution and take potential risks into account when operating within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Reuters