Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming how modern wars are planned and fought. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has highlighted this shift, as the United States (US) military has used AI-driven systems to analyse huge volumes of battlefield data and accelerate operational decisions. According to the Pentagon, US forces struck more than 2,000 targets within just four days of the campaign, reflecting a pace of operations rarely seen in earlier conflicts, the Financial Times reported.

ALSO READ: West Asia war updates: Israel says Iran offensive progressing; Brent slips The increasing use of advanced AI tools -- including generative AI models -- is helping commanders process intelligence faster, identify targets and guide combat decisions in real time. While this technology promises greater speed and efficiency on the battlefield, it has also raised serious questions about accountability and the risks of mistakes during military operations.

AI speeds up battlefield decision-making

The high tempo of attacks in Iran has been partly driven by AI systems that process enormous streams of intelligence collected from drones, satellites and surveillance sensors. These systems can analyse the data and produce possible strike options far more quickly than traditional planning methods led mainly by human analysts.

In recent years, the US Department of Defence has expanded the use of AI-based technologies across many of its operations. One of the main platforms used to manage and analyse military data is Palantir’s Maven Smart System.

Combined with advanced generative AI models such as Anthropic’s Claude, the platform provides a real-time dashboard that helps commanders interpret intelligence and plan operations during combat, the news report said.

Concerns over oversight, accountability

Despite these advantages, the growing role of AI in warfare has also sparked debate about how much oversight humans should maintain when machines are involved in critical decisions.

The dispute reflects wider concerns among experts about the risks of deploying powerful generative AI systems in active combat zones. Recent incidents have intensified these concerns. One example cited by analysts is the bombing of a girls’ primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab. While it remains unclear whether AI tools played any role in that strike, the attack shows the dangers of errors in target selection or inadequate verification, the news report said.

Iran’s Red Crescent has said that more than 20,000 non-military buildings have been damaged during the US and Israeli campaign, including over 17,000 residential structures.

The news report quoted a former senior US defence official as saying that the school may have appeared on military target lists for years but should have been flagged before the strike occurred. Ideally, he added, advanced technology should help identify such mistakes, but real-world combat rarely operates as neatly as technological models suggest.

AI and the modern “kill chain”

During active operations such as Operation Epic Fury in Iran, Palantir’s Maven platform plays a central role in the military’s so-called “kill chain” -- the process used to find, track and strike a target.

The system helps identify potential targets, prioritise them, recommend suitable weapons and evaluate the results of strikes.

In earlier conflicts, this process was far slower. Military planners would often print documents and wait for senior commanders to review and approve them. The news report quoted a defence technology expert as saying that such processes could take hours or even days.

AI systems are designed to compress that timeline dramatically, potentially reducing decision cycles to minutes or even seconds.

Large language models expand targeting capacity

Large language models have also shown strong capabilities in processing and organising complex data sets.

The news report quoted Sophia Goodfriend, a researcher studying technology and military systems at Cambridge University, as saying that these models can help identify a much larger pool of potential targets compared with traditional methods that rely mainly on human analysis.

ALSO READ: Invading our islands will make Gulf run with blood: Iran Parliament speaker According to her, this capability allows militaries to conduct aerial targeting at speeds and scales not previously possible.

Rapid expansion of AI systems in the military

The use of AI within the US military has grown quickly. Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, said in May 2025 that more than 20,000 users across 35 military organisations were already using the Maven system in the field.

Defence researchers believe the number of users in the United States could now be closer to 50,000. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) also began adopting the system in 2025, the news report said.

AI across modern conflict zones

Beyond data analysis, several other forms of AI are already being used in modern wars, including autonomous navigation systems and computer vision tools.

The news report quoted missile expert Fabian Hoffmann from the Oslo Nuclear Project as saying that AI image recognition may help US and Israeli forces find ballistic missile launchers by studying drone footage.

Earlier, soldiers had to watch long hours of video to spot targets. AI can now scan large amounts of footage quickly, improving detection. However, experts warn that AI may generate too many possible targets. This raises concerns about proper verification and whether human judgment can keep pace with fast AI systems.