Who is Mohammad Ghalibaf, the man Trump admin is eyeing for Iran talks?

The Trump administration is looking at a new figure in Iran’s leadership as it tries to lead talks amid the conflict. At the centre is Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, whom some in Washington reportedly see as a possible negotiator or even a future leader.

According to a report by Politico, some US officials are considering Ghalibaf as a potential partner for negotiations in the next phase of the conflict.

The potential outreach reflects Washington’s urgency to find an “off-ramp” as tensions push oil prices higher and rattle global markets. Trump has also hinted at talks with “very solid” figures inside Iran and announced a temporary pause in strikes on energy infrastructure.

However, the White House remains cautious. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the news media.”

Ghalibaf denies talks, calls reports ‘fake news’

Ghalibaf has strongly rejected reports of any engagement with Washington.

In a post on X, he said, "No negotiations with America have taken place. Fake news is intended to manipulate financial and oil markets and to escape the quagmire in which America and Israel are trapped."

ALSO READ: Traders bet $580 million on oil before Donald Trump's post on Iran talks Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency also dismissed the reports, calling them a “political bomb” aimed at creating divisions within the country’s leadership.

A hardliner with a ‘pragmatic’ image

Ghalibaf, 64, has long presented himself as a conservative leader open to dialogue. Back in 2008, he told The Times of London, “I would like the West to change its attitude toward Iran and trust Iran, and rest assured that there’s an attitude in Iran to advance issues through dialogue."

Still, analysts remain divided. Some diplomats see him as pragmatic, while others view him as an opportunist.

“Ghalibaf is a survivor,” wrote analyst Michael Rubin, as quoted by Associated Press. “He sees in Trump someone who can help him achieve what he has long sought.”

Rise through Iran’s power structure

Born in northeastern Iran, Ghalibaf did not come from the clerical elite that has traditionally dominated the country. He joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) during the Iran-Iraq war and rose quickly through its ranks.

Over the years, he has held several powerful positions, including commander in the Revolutionary Guard, head of its air force, national police chief and mayor of Tehran (2005-2017).

As police chief, he modernised the force, but he has also faced criticism for his role in suppressing protests. A leaked recording suggested he backed the use of force against demonstrators.

During a presidential election debate, former President Hassan Rouhani accused him of advocating harsh crackdowns on students.

Political ambitions and controversies

Ghalibaf has run for president multiple times -- in 2005, 2013, 2017 and 2024 -- but has never succeeded. Despite these setbacks, he is believed to have backing from powerful figures, including Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Iran.

ALSO READ: Iran 'wants to make a deal', says Trump, but Tehran denies any talks During his time as Tehran’s mayor from 2005 to 2017, Ghalibaf faced several corruption allegations, including claims that more than $3.5 million was given to a charity run by his wife. He has denied wrongdoing.

Power struggle in Iran adds uncertainty

Iran’s political system is currently unstable, with different groups and leaders trying to gain control. Because of this, it is not clear how much real power Ghalibaf has -- or if he would be able to follow through on any agreement.

Experts are sceptical. Politico quoted senior Iran analyst Ali Vaez as saying that Ghalibaf is “fundamentally committed” to Iran’s system and unlikely to offer major concessions.

A Venezuela-style strategy?

Some in the Trump administration are reportedly drawing parallels with Delcy Rodriguez, who rose to power after US actions in Venezuela. Trump is said to be looking for a similar figure in Iran -- someone who can stabilise the country and strike an oil deal.

But critics warn the comparison may be unrealistic. Iran’s political system is far more complex, and its leadership may not be willing to cooperate on US terms.

(With agency inputs)