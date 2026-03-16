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Home / World News / US jets hit military sites near Iran's Chabahar free trade-industrial zone

US jets hit military sites near Iran's Chabahar free trade-industrial zone

West Asia conflict: US fighter jets targeted military sites in the Koh Laki area behind Iran's Chabahar Free Zone, with loud explosions heard across the region after the strike

Chabahar Port located in southeastern Iran (Image by Amohammadid on Wikimedia)

US fighter jets targeted military installations in the Koh Laki area, located behind the Chabahar Free Zone. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 3:03 PM IST

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US fighter jets carried out airstrikes on military facilities near Iran’s Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone (CFZ), according to Voice of America Persian.
 
The news report said US fighter jets targeted military installations in the Koh Laki area, located behind the Chabahar Free Zone. Loud explosions were heard in the region following the attack.
 
The strike comes as the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its 17th day on Monday. The conflict began on February 28 when the United States (US) and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on multiple locations across Iran. The attacks resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
 
 

Strategic importance of Chabahar

 
The Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone is located in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province, close to the border with Pakistan.
 
Established in 1992 to attract foreign investment and ease congestion at traditional trade hubs, the zone has developed into an important industrial and transit centre for Iran.

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The nearby Chabahar Port holds strategic value because it provides India with direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, as well as eastern Russia, without passing through Pakistan.   
 

India’s strategic and humanitarian use

 
Chabahar has been a key part of India’s regional connectivity plans as well as its humanitarian outreach in the region. In October last year, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that India had been granted a six-month exemption from US sanctions on Iran’s Chabahar Port.
 
In 2024, New Delhi signed a 10-year agreement to operate the port, a step aimed at boosting regional trade and strengthening connectivity through the International North-South Transport Corridor.
 
The port has also been used for humanitarian shipments. In 2023, India sent 20,000 tonnes of wheat as aid to Afghanistan through Chabahar. 
 
In 2021, it was used to transport eco-friendly pesticides to Iran. The project, first proposed in 2003, is seen as a key part of India’s strategy to expand trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia while reducing dependence on routes that pass through Pakistan.

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Chabahar port US Iran tensions BS Web Reports

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

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