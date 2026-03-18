The West Asia conflict entered its 19th day on Wednesday with no signs of easing, as Israel continued strikes inside Iran. Tehran confirmed the death of its national security chief Ali Larijani and launched a fresh round of drone assault on its Gulf neighbours.

In India, the government said it is expanding domestic LPG production to meet rising demand and maintain supply stability.

Here are the key developments as of 10 am on Wednesday:

India updates

• The government is building a war chest of more than ?600 crore to quickly procure gas from spot markets for fertiliser plants. Several gas-based urea plants have already advanced their annual maintenance shutdowns due to shortages of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

• Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said India is increasing domestic LPG production by at least 25 per cent to ensure stable supplies.

• Parliamentary Panel on External Affairs said the recent development has cast uncertainty over the future of Chabahar Port, which is strategically important for India. The panel noted that the Centre remains engaged with all concerned parties to address the implications.

• Around 430 ceramic units in Morbi, Gujarat, will remain shut for at least three weeks as the West Asia conflict has disrupted gas supplies needed for manufacturing.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday to discuss the situation in West Asia. The two leaders agreed on the need to ensure safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s latest moves

• Iran has confirmed that its national security chief Ali Larijani was killed in an Israeli airstrike. The Secretariat of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said Larijani died along with his son Mortaza Larijani, SNSC deputy for security Alireza Bayat, and several bodyguards.

• Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that a "severe revenge awaits the terrorist criminals who have stained their foul hands with the blood of the innocent”. He added that the country would continue on its path and that a “definitive victory awaits the great nation of Iran”.

ALSO READ: Who was Ali Larijani, Iran's security chief killed in Israeli airstrike • Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its earlier state.

US developments

• US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the ongoing US-Israel military operations against Iran were “proceeding very well”. He added that it could take at least a decade to rebuild what has been destroyed in the bombing across the region.

• On Tuesday, the US carried out strikes using multiple 5,000-pound (2267 kg) deep penetrator munitions targeting Iranian missile sites along its coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.

• Trump also said Nato and several other allies have rejected his request to help secure the Strait of Hormuz. He said the US was not receiving enough support “despite the fact that we helped” Nato “so much”, adding that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon was in the interest of all allies.

• Head of the National Counterterrorism Center Joseph Kent resigned on Tuesday, becoming the first senior member of Trump’s administration to step down over the war in Iran.

Israel’s latest moves

• Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles toward Israel on Wednesday, with sirens sounding across central areas and explosions heard in Tel Aviv. Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom said two people were killed in Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv.

• The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it would continue targeting anyone who “poses a threat to the state of Israel”, including Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the joint US-Israeli strikes that killed Ali Larijani were aimed at weakening the Iranian government and giving the Iranian people a chance to take their “destiny into their own hands”.

Developments in Gulf nations

• Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said it will host the foreign ministers of several Arab and Islamic countries for a high-level meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday evening.

ALSO READ: Dubai airport closure affects flights from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram • The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defence said the country’s armed forces are engaged in defensive operations after a new wave of aerial attacks. Since the conflict began, the UAE military has intercepted 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,672 drones.

Oil prices

• Brent crude futures rose 67 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $102.75 per barrel.

• US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.18, or 1.23 per cent, to $95.03 per barrel.

How did the war begin?

The conflict began on February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes on several locations in Iran. The strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

After his death, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases, embassies and energy infrastructure across several Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain. The strikes were aimed at American assets across the region.