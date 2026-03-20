West Asia war updates: Pentagon seeks $200 bn for Iran war; Brent tops $107

The West Asia conflict entered its 21st day on Friday, as Iran launched a new wave of missile strikes targeting Israel and US positions in the region.

Here are the key developments as of 9 am on Friday:

India updates

• The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to avoid nine airspaces in the region -- Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and UAE -- and to maintain strong contingency plans for passenger safety.

• India condemned recent attacks on gas facilities in the region, calling them "unacceptable and need to cease". The government said such strikes are "deeply disturbing" and further destabilise the global energy scenario.

• Officials highlighted concerns over LPG, oil, and fertiliser supplies. Efforts are underway to diversify imports, with shipments expected from Russia, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

• The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is working to bring back its nationals from Iran, including students stranded amid the conflict. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that a large number of Indian students, including many from Kashmir studying medicine, are affected.

Iran’s latest moves

• On Friday, Iran launched the 66th wave of Operation True Promise 4, firing five super-heavy, multi-warhead missiles. The IRGC said the strikes targeted locations across Israel and US military positions.

• Iranian state media released an archived video of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei teaching religious science to pupils. The date of the recording is unknown, and it was reportedly published for the first time.

ALSO READ: Trump references Pearl Harbor as Iran war exposes strains in US-Japan ties • Iran called on West Asian countries to prevent the US from using their military bases, calling them the "root cause" of the crisis.

US developments

• The Pentagon is seeking an additional $200 billion for the Iran conflict. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, "we're going back to Congress" to ensure the military is "properly funded".

• Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US may lift some sanctions on Iranian oil to ease rising energy prices and could consider releasing its own reserves.

• US President Donald Trump said he is not planning troop deployments in West Asia. "I'm not putting troops anywhere," he said.

• On Israeli strikes, Trump said he had advised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against attacking Iran’s South Pars Gas Field.

Israel’s moves

• Israel launched a fresh wave of attacks on Iran on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump told it not to repeat its strikes on Iranian natural gas infrastructure, which sharply escalated the US-Israeli war on Iran.

• Netanyahu said that Israel would avoid further attacks on Iranian energy facilities after strikes on the South Pars gas field caused energy prices to spike.

• Netanyahu claimed that after 20 days of joint US-Israeli operations, Iran can no longer enrich uranium or produce ballistic missiles. He said, "Israel is winning," and Iran is "being decimated".

Developments in Gulf nations

• Saudi Arabia shot down nine drones over its Eastern Province early Friday. The country has intercepted over two dozen drones in recent attacks.

-Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior on Friday (local time) said the fire at a company warehouse broke out due to falling shrapnel resulting from “Iranian aggression”. Civil defence workers have the fire under control “without any injuries”.

• Kuwait reported "hostile missile and drone attacks" on Friday (local time) and urged the public to follow safety instructions. Explosions heard in the country were due to interceptions by its air defence system.

• Iran’s attack on Qatar severely damaged the world’s largest LNG export facility at Ras Laffan, costing QatarEnergy roughly $20 billion. The strikes affected Trains 4 and 6, which account for 17 per cent of Qatar’s LNG exports. Repairs could take three to five years.

ALSO READ: Iranian missile hits Israeli oil refinery in Haifa, minor damages reported • Qatar condemned the strikes as a "dangerous escalation" and an "unacceptable violation", according to a statement from Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Oil prices

• Brent crude fell $1.24 (1.1 per cent) to $107.41 a barrel.

• US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.24 (1.3 per cent) to $94.90 a barrel.

How the conflict began

The conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel carried out airstrikes at multiple sites in Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting US bases, embassies, and energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.