West Asia war updates: Iran moves to charge Hormuz transit; Brent at $111

The conflict in West Asia continues into its fifth week, even as US President Donald Trump expressed willingness to end the military campaign against Iran with the Strait of Hormuz remaining largely closed. His statement came as Iran’s Parliament Security Committee approved a plan allowing the country to charge toll fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Here are the key developments as of 9 am on Tuesday:

India updates

• India’s fuel exports to the European Union, its third-largest market worth over $10 billion, dropped sharply in March. Supplies fell to 18,000 barrels per day -- the lowest ever -- down 80 per cent from February and 94 per cent from a year ago.

• As many as 19 vessels carrying LPG, crude oil and LNG meant for India are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

• The Ministry of External Affairs said eight Indian nationals have died and one remains missing in “various incidents” across the region.

• India thanked Azerbaijan for helping evacuate Indian citizens from Iran during the conflict. More than 200 Indians have transited through the country since the war began.

US developments

• The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that Trump told aides he is willing to end the war even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, leaving efforts to reopen the crucial shipping route for later.

• Trump also warned that Washington could target Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure if a ceasefire is not reached soon.

ALSO READ: Trump warns of strikes on Iran desalination plants, here's what it means • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump would not allow Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz “in perpetuity”, and said the US expects to achieve its objectives within weeks.

Iran’s latest moves

• Iranian officials said a US airstrike at Mashhad Airport damaged a Mahan Air aircraft, potentially disrupting a planned mission to India to collect humanitarian aid.

• Iran’s Parliament Security Committee approved the Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, which includes proposals to impose tolls on ships passing through the strategic waterway.

• Iran confirmed the death of Revolutionary Guard navy chief Alireza Tangsiri, after Israel earlier claimed responsibility for the strike that killed him.

Israel’s moves

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ongoing US-Israel military operation against Iran has moved “beyond the halfway point”, with efforts now focused on securing or removing Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile.

• Israel’s parliament approved the 2026 state Budget, including a major defence allocation to fund the war with Iran. The Budget totals 699 billion shekels (about $222 billion) and sets a deficit target of 4.9 per cent of GDP.

Developments in Gulf countries

• Iran attacked a fully-loaded Kuwait-flagged crude oil tanker at anchorage near Dubai Port on Monday, setting it on fire and damaging the hull. Authorities warned of a possible oil spill.

• The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it carried out 19 operations targeting US bases in Iraq and across the region on Monday, using dozens of drones, Al Jazeera reported.

ALSO READ: A weak rupee, high oil prices pose a double whammy for India's import bill • Gulf allies of the US, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have urged Trump to continue the military campaign against Iran, arguing that Tehran has not been weakened enough by the month-long bombing campaign.

Oil prices

• Brent crude futures fell $1.22, or 1.08 per cent, to $111.56 per barrel.

• West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 98 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $101.90 per barrel.

How the conflict began

The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel carried out airstrikes on several targets in Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases, embassies and energy infrastructure across the Gulf region, including in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.