West Asia war: Iran sites hit despite US postponing strikes; Brent at $100

The West Asia conflict entered its 25th day on Tuesday, with no signs of easing. On Monday, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a five-day pause on planned strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy facilities, citing “very good and productive” talks with Tehran.

However, on Tuesday morning, two energy sites in Isfahan and Khorramshahr were hit , signalling escalation despite the announced pause.

Here are the key developments as of 9 am on Tuesday:

India updates

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the Lok Sabha that India faced similar challenges during the Covid crisis with unity and must prepare again in the same manner. He further said that efforts are being made to ensure the supply of oil, gas, and fertilisers from wherever possible.

• External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the conflict’s global economic impact. The call came hours after Trump extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days.

• Two Indian-flagged LPG tankers, carrying about a day’s cooking gas supply, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. They are expected to reach India within two days.

• Ongoing tensions in West Asia have triggered a sharp market selloff in India. Total market capitalisation has fallen by $1.3 trillion from its peak. It dropped 22.6 per cent from $5.71 trillion (April 27, 2024) to $4.42 trillion.

• Despite tensions in West Asia, India’s remittances are expected to stay strong. An SBI report estimates inflows could reach $137 billion-$140 billion in FY26, before easing slightly in FY27.

US developments

• A Reuters report, citing sources, said that direct talks between the US and Iran on ending the war could be held in Pakistan as soon as this week.

ALSO READ: Trump extends Iran ultimatum deadline, cites 'productive' early contacts • The US State Department warned that Iran-aligned militias have carried out attacks on American targets in Iraq, and advised US citizens to leave the country immediately.

Iran’s latest moves

• Two energy facilities in Isfahan and Khorramshahr were struck on Tuesday. Iran’s Fars News Agency said a gas administration building and a gas pressure station in Isfahan were damaged, along with nearby homes.

• After Trump announced a pause in strikes, Iran’s foreign ministry said there had been no contact with Washington. It added that Trump's claim was aimed at lowering energy prices and buying time for military plans.

Israel’s moves

• The Israeli military said more missiles were launched from Iran towards its territory on Tuesday, marking another escalation.

• It said air defence systems are actively intercepting incoming missiles, with alerts sounding in several areas.

Developments in Gulf nations

• Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow US military access to King Fahd Air Base, according to the Wall Street Journal, reversing its earlier stance.

• The UAE said its air defence systems intercepted multiple threats on Monday, including 7 ballistic missiles and 16 UAVs launched from Iran.

• Since the conflict began, UAE defences have intercepted 352 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,789 UAVs.

• Oman’s foreign minister said efforts are underway to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the war is already causing economic damage that could worsen.

Oil prices

• Brent crude rose 1 per cent to $100.94 per barrel.

ALSO READ: Iranian oil offered to India at premium to Brent after US sanctions waiver • US crude increased 1.9 per cent to $89.84.

How the conflict began

The conflict started on February 28, when the US and Israel launched airstrikes on multiple sites in Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks on US bases, embassies and energy facilities across the Gulf, including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.